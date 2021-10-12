South Pas Cruises to Easy Win Over Temple City

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The South Pasadena High School girls’ varsity volleyball team got back on the winning track with a convincing sweep over Temple City on Tuesday by the scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-20. The Tigers, who are ranked No. 3 in the San Gabriel Valley after a loss to La Cañada in their previous match, improved their Rio Hondo League record to 4-1 (30-6 overall).