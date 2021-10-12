Wabash-based recycling plant acquires Marion building; McAlister's Deli sets opening date

The nomination period has ended for the Best Of Grant County competition. Print subscribers will find a ballot printed inside the Tuesday, Oct. 12, edition of the Chronicle-Tribune with finalists for the categories. All voting will take place online this year, but anyone unable to access the internet can return print ballots to the Chronicle-Tribune office at 610 S. Adams St. during normal business hours. The website to vote is chronicle-tribune.secondstreetapp.com/grant-countys-greatest -2021/. For more information, reach out to our office or visit www.chronicle -tribune.com for additional details.