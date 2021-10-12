CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

When does Fall finally hit?

By Jennifer Ketchmark
WCPO
 9 days ago

It's a warm morning with a partly cloudy sky and temps in the upper 60s. Clouds break early in the day, revealing a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, topping out in the mid 70s. But this is still above normal! Seasonal highs by mid October should be closer to 67.

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

You Really Want to Know When the First Snow Is Coming in Michigan?

I have to leave my Grinch-ness at the door when I write stuff like this. But I do know there's a natural curiosity about when the first freeze and the first snowfall will occur in this part of Michigan. People now have big, over-the-top gender reveal parties, some that would be the envy of a Hollywood producer, but curiosity about coming snowfall might be close the same level.
MICHIGAN STATE
ocj.com

Fall weather finally arrives

After a very brief cool down the third week of September, summer-like weather has gripped the Buckeye State until this past Saturday. Most stations across Ohio have recorded their warmest October to date (1895-2021). Rainfall has been plentiful for some as well, especially across northwest Ohio, where locations have received 3-5 inches (200-300% of normal). Counties across central Ohio have been a bit drier. The strong cold front that swept through Friday night and dropped temperatures back closer to seasonal norms sparked several tornadoes across the state as well. The most significant (EF2- 115 mph winds) occurred near South Salem in Ross County. The chilly weather also brought the first reports of frost to some locations.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

How long we'll see spotty rain chances today

Now to 4 p.m. - Spotty, light rain will continue to fall near the I-75 corridor and for those east of this interstate. By 4 p.m., most of the area will be dry with a break in the clouds as well. We'll see a high of 69. 4 p.m. to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy