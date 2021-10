Microsoft explained this week that Windows 11 has an improved cumulative update (CU) technology that is said to reduce the CU size by "about 40 percent." CUs arrive monthly, and include quality and security patches for Microsoft's client operating systems. The "cumulative" term means they contain past months' updates, as well as new updates, so they tend to grow in size month to month. Having smaller CUs arrive promises to save bandwidth, both for Microsoft and its customers. Microsoft has long had a technology that just delivers the changed bits, which are called "differentials," and that's now been improved with Windows 11.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO