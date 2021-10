Waco Police found a man with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, but the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. Police responded to a call at 8:11 a.m. about a wounded man in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, but the man was not there when officers arrived, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Officers were able to gather information and find the man in the 1000 block of Speight Avenue.