Real Estate

China's real estate industry body to hold meeting amid Evergrande crisis

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], October 13 (ANI): As the debt crisis at Evergrande continues to spark concerns in China, the country's top real estate industry body is planning to convene a meeting on Friday to deal with issues in the housing market. An internal meeting will be held by the China Real...

Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

What China's hypersonic weapons test means for the US

China scored a half-win this summer with its somewhat successful test of a hypersonic glide vehicle. First reported by the Financial Times, the test took place in July or August. It involved a hypersonic, vehicle-laden, intercontinental ballistic missile traveling thousands of miles before the vehicle launched. The vehicle then operated successfully but missed its intended target by around 40 kilometers. China denies the test was military-related, instead claiming it focused on civilian space exploration. A foreign ministry spokesman suggested the test was of "great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use."
MILITARY
The Independent

Chinese users' feelings mixed about LinkedIn pulling out

For nearly seven years, LinkedIn has been the only major Western social networking platform still operating in China. People like 32-year-old Jason Liu view it as an important career enhancing tool. Come the end of the year, Liu will no longer have access to the localized version of LinkedIn, after Microsoft which acquired the platform in 2016, said last week that it would pull out, citing a “significantly more challenging operating environment.” “It’s a shame,” said Liu, who works in the technology industry in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and uses the site to network with other...
INTERNET
raleighnews.net

China's oal and power crisis hits global economy

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of the world's second-largest economy in the third quarter and threaten to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter. Last week, coal futures in China closed at a record high after sixty coal mines in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
AFP

US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

The United States is "very concerned" about China's hypersonic missile tests, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said Monday, after reports that Beijing launched one with a nuclear capacity in August. On Saturday, the Financial Times reported that China had launched a hypersonic missile that completed a circuit of the planet before landing, missing its target. "We are very concerned by what China has been doing on the hypersonic front," said Wood, who next week steps down from his post in Geneva after seven years. Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles, can fly more than five times the speed of sound (Mach 5). But they are more manoeuvrable than their ballistic counterparts and only need a low trajectory in the atmosphere, making them harder to defend against.
MILITARY
The Independent

China ‘fires hypersonic missile that circles globe before striking target’

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew round the earth before speeding towards its target, catching US intelligence services by surprise, it was reported.The technology demonstrates an advanced space capability showing China’s progress on hypersonic weaponry to be far more developed than US officials realised, according to the Financial Times.The missile, carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising downward, missed its target by 24 miles, according to three people familiar with the test.“We have no idea how they did this,” one of those briefed on the intelligence told the newspaper.China joins the US,...
CARS
raleighnews.net

China's GDP growth slumps as real estate and energy crises take toll

The Chinese economy grew by 4.9% from July to September compared to the previous year ? its weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday shows. It represents a significant slowdown from the 7.9% reported in the second quarter...
RETAIL
raleighnews.net

Macao banks to launch Wealth Management Connect related services

MACAO, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Seven banks in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have completed the necessary procedure to get ready to provide wealth management services in the Chinese mainland from Tuesday, the Monetary Authority of Macao said on Monday. The banks include the Macao branches of China's major...
ECONOMY
101.9 KELO-FM

Before debt woes, China Evergrande’s ambitious car making goals stunned industry

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the booth for China Evergrande Group’s new energy vehicle (NEV) unit was hard to miss. One of the largest exhibitions at the event, in a prime spot opposite BMW, the property developer-backed unit showed off nine concept vehicle models under its brand “Hengchi”, which translates to “eternally speeding.”
WORLD
Insurance Journal

China Provides Assurances that Evergrande Crisis Is Being Contained

For months in the runup to the 2008 financial crisis, banking heavyweights from Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke on down said the turmoil in subprime mortgages would be “contained.”. That phrase is now making a comeback in Beijing as regulators try to reassure markets that the world’s second-largest economy can...
ECONOMY

