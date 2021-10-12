NanoString Technologies nCounter Antibody Drug Conjugate Panel

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers from India and the US consider microRNA roles behind early stages of hematopoietic multipotent progenitor lineage commitment, focusing on the myeloid pathway leading to B and T lymphocyte immune cell development. With the help of miRNA profiling, Ago2-RIPSeq, and other approaches, the team highlights a handful of myeloid lineage gene-targeting miRNAs in early-stage B cells and T cells, including miR-186-5p, miR-128-3p, and miR-330-5p. The authors found that expression of these miRNAs led to reduced myeloid differentiation potential of such cells, while myeloid lineage-related transcripts tended to be de-repressed when they dialed down miRNA levels in knockdown experiments. "Upon activation, the miRNAs act hand-in-hand with lineage-specific factors to antagonize inappropriately expressed genes in order to block available cell-fate options, leading to establishment of lineage identity," the authors conclude, arguing that "this study establishes miRNAs as significant and non-redundant regulatory components of B and T lymphocyte developmental networks."

SCIENCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO