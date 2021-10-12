CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NanoString Technologies nCounter Antibody Drug Conjugate Panel

NanoString Technologies has announced the launch of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) panel for its nCounter platform. The new panel offers customizable content to help evaluate ADC's throughout discovery, pre-clinical, and clinical studies. It can profile 770 genes relevant to ADC development, including tumor targeting and antigen expression, internalization, payload release, drug mechanism of action, target cell death, immunogenic cell death, and mechanisms of resistance.

GenomeWeb

Molecular Assemblies Wins $256K NIH Phase I SBIR Grant to Develop Enzymatic DNA Synthesis

NEW YORK – Molecular Assemblies said on Tuesday that it has won a $256,226 grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop its enzymatic DNA synthesis process. The small business innovation research grant, funded by the National Human Genome Research Institute, will help the San Diego-based company develop three key steps: polymerase incorporation of 3'-O-blocked nucleotides, an enzymatic deblocking step to remove the blocking group from the 3'-hydroxyl, and a novel enzymatic cleanup to deplete unreacted material.
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Lighthouse Lab Services SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for Lighthouse Lab Services' CovidNow SARS-CoV-2 Assay. The RT-PCR-based test is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in upper respiratory specimens in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. It may also be used with anterior nasal swab specimens self-collected at home by individuals 18 years of age and older using the CovidNow Collection Kit.
HEALTH SERVICES
GenomeWeb

BridGene BioSciences Develops Chemoproteomic Platform for Drug, Target Discovery

NEW YORK – Biomedical company BridGene Biosciences is expanding the project pipeline of its chemoproteomic isobaric mass-tagged affinity characterization, or IMTAC, platform to discover and develop small molecules for hard-to-drug therapeutic targets, and plans to initiate at least one IND-enabling project in the coming year. The company also recently entered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Myeloid Differentiation MicroRNAs, Urinary Exosomes, Maize Domestication

Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. Researchers from India and the US consider microRNA roles behind early stages of hematopoietic multipotent progenitor lineage commitment, focusing on the myeloid pathway leading to B and T lymphocyte immune cell development. With the help of miRNA profiling, Ago2-RIPSeq, and other approaches, the team highlights a handful of myeloid lineage gene-targeting miRNAs in early-stage B cells and T cells, including miR-186-5p, miR-128-3p, and miR-330-5p. The authors found that expression of these miRNAs led to reduced myeloid differentiation potential of such cells, while myeloid lineage-related transcripts tended to be de-repressed when they dialed down miRNA levels in knockdown experiments. "Upon activation, the miRNAs act hand-in-hand with lineage-specific factors to antagonize inappropriately expressed genes in order to block available cell-fate options, leading to establishment of lineage identity," the authors conclude, arguing that "this study establishes miRNAs as significant and non-redundant regulatory components of B and T lymphocyte developmental networks."
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Computational Biologists Seek Continuous Benchmarking of Bioinformatics Technology

CHICAGO – Computational biologists are trying to improve the evaluation of bioinformatics technology by promoting continuous benchmarking of software to supersede static benchmarking tools. An early effort, still in development and testing phases, is Renku, a free, open-source software platform that includes version control, continuous integration and continuous delivery (often...
SOFTWARE
GenomeWeb

Armonica Technologies Closes $2M Series B Financing Round

NEW YORK – Sequencing technology company Armonica Technologies said on Monday that it has closed a $2 million Series B financing round. Hamamatsu Photonics joined as a new investor, as did previous investors Cottonwood Technology Fund, Sun Mountain Capital, and Tramway Venture Partners. In a statement, Armonica said the funding...
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Mission Bio Adds Published Single-Cell DNA Sequencing Panels to Sample Prep Platform

NEW YORK – Single-cell DNA sequencing firm Mission Bio has launched new capabilities for its Tapestri sample preparation platform, including three cancer-related panels — validated by customers' peer-reviewed studies — and the ability to run fewer total cells on the instrument. The published panels include a T cell acute lymphoblastic...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: The Jackson Laboratory, CareDx, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, and More

NEW YORK – The Jackson Laboratory said this week that it has acquired Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services business. The wholly owned subsidiary, which has about 250 employees and three production sites in Atsugi, Hino, and Tsukuba, as well as an administrative office in Yokohama, will be called The Jackson Laboratory Japan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GenomeWeb

RADx Issues $77.7M in New Contracts for SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostic Tests

NEW YORK – The National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative announced on Thursday that it has awarded $77.7 million to develop and manufacture 12 new rapid diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2. The money will be used to support the development, validation, scale-up, and manufacturing of at-home and point-of-care tests, some of which will be brought to market this year, NIH said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Caris Life Sciences, Ono Pharmaceutical Ink Cancer Drug Development Collaboration

NEW YORK – Caris Life Sciences and Ono Pharmaceutical said Thursday that they have entered a strategic collaboration using Caris' molecular profiling technologies across several studies of investigational targeted and immune-based cancer therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Caris will provide its suite of next-generation sequencing services, including its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GenomeWeb

Cepheid Obtains CE Mark for Expanded Combo COVID Test

NEW YORK – Cepheid announced on Thursday that it has obtained the CE mark for an expanded combination COVID-19 test. The firm expects to begin shipping the new test to countries that accept the CE mark this month. The Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus is a rapid molecular diagnostic test to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers on Single-Cell Genomic, Epigenetic Profiling; Approach to Reconstruct Genotype Frequencies, Fitness

A new method for profiling genomic and epigenetic landscapes at the single-cell level is reported in Nature Biotechnology this week. To address the challenges facing high-throughput, single-cell assessment of heterochromatin and its underlying genomic determinants, a team led by scientists at the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Italy developed a single-cell technique, based on the engineering of a Tn5 transposase targeting H3K9me3, that comprehensively probes both open and closed chromatin and concomitantly records the underlying genomic sequences. They tested the method — dubbed single-cell genome and epigenome by transposases sequencing, or scGET-seq — in cancer-derived organoids and human-derived xenograft models and identified genetic events and plasticity-driven mechanisms contributing to cancer drug resistance. Using the epigenetic data generated with scGET-seq, they then built a computational approach called Chromatin Velocity that defines vectors of cellular fate and predicts future cell states based on the ratio between open and closed chromatin.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Caris Life Sciences: Andreas Tsukada

Andreas Tsukada has joined Caris Life Sciences as senior vice president, president of Japanese operations and head of international. In his new role, Tsukada will oversee operations, market development, regulatory strategy, biopharma partnerships, and strategic initiatives in the region, as well as support Caris' molecular profiling collaboration with the National Cancer Center Japan for the MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 of SCRUM-Japan, the largest cancer genomic screening consortium in the country.
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Destina Genomics, Mecwins to Jointly Develop RNA Biomarker Tests

NEW YORK – Destina Genomics and Mecwins have entered into a cross-licensing agreement to develop RNA biomarker tests for drug-induced toxicity, as well as therapeutic RNAs, the companies announced on Wednesday. The agreement, signed in July, allows the two companies to share their RNA quantification technology with the aim of...
INDUSTRY
GenomeWeb

Genome Biology Papers on Long Tail Cancer Mutations, Circular RNA Pipeline, Stem Cell Differentiation

A Yale University-led team looks at the "long tail" of genes marked by recurrent mutations across 17 cancer types. With the help of a new network propagation analytical strategy, the researchers analyzed protein-protein interaction networks for genes expressed in Cancer Genome Atlas project profiles, searching for so-called "upward mobility genes" with rare-to-moderate mutation frequencies that alter interactions for the genes or related pathways in ways that "significantly propel their mutation frequency-based rank upwards during [cancer] propagation." Their search highlighted 18 genes that were not linked to cancer in the past, which were validated using new and available RNA interference, CRISPR gene editing, and gene knockdown experiments.
SCIENCE

