Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 7

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Austin on the heels of a tough matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas.

The Cowboys, who currently sit undefeated at 5-0, already have impressive wins over Baylor, Kansas State, and Boise State this season.

Oklahoma State is led by an experienced quarterback in Spencer Sanders, as well as a talented group of pass-catchers that is looking to make improvements heading into the matchup.

Last season, the Cowboys ranked fifth in the Big 12 in scoring offense (30.2 PPG), fourth in rushing offense (187.27 YPG), sixth in passing offense (239.5), and fifth in total offense (426.8YPG).

This season, however, they have struggled, ranking 89th in scoring offense and 85th in total offense for the season.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

Now, on to the Cowboys:

QB Spencer Sanders

Entering his fourth year on campus, quarterback Spencer Sanders will be the fulcrum point for the Oklahoma State offense in 2021. Last season, Sanders struggled with protecting the football, throwing 14 interceptions.

This season, Sanders has completed 56 of 96 passes for 773 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions.

WR Brennan Presley

One of the up and comers on the Oklahoma State offense, Brennan Presley, will fill the void left by Tylan Wallace and Dylan Stoner. Presley shined in the spring for the Cowboys and will look to do the same in the fall.

So far in 2021, he has 12 catches for 172 yards and a score

WR Tay Martin

The Cowboys' leading receiver thus far, Tay Martin has 21 catches for 317 yards and two scores and is averaging more than 15 yards per catch. He has been the security blanket for Sanders all season.

RB Jaylen Warren

Facing the unenviable task of replacing one of the best players in program history in Chuba Hubbard, Jaylen Warren has been up to the challenge. So far in 2021, he has rushed 115 times for 512 yards and six touchdowns, making him by far the most productive offensive player for the Cowboys.

