Best panettone for Christmas 2021

By Stacey Smith, Millie West, Melanie Giandzi
goodhousekeeping.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanettone is a traditional yeast-leavened bread, typically made with dried fruit, candied peels, almonds and brandy – though, as our taste testers found out, there are more experimental flavour combinations worth trying, too. Whether you choose to eat your panettone after Christmas Day lunch, or for breakfast in the days to follow, tradition says you must keep one slice until the 3rd of February, have it blessed and eat it first thing in the morning in order to keep sickness away for the rest of the year! But after tucking into one of our top picks, you may struggle to keep hold of it beyond Boxing Day…

