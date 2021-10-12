CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

@ 6 - 3 dead after postal worker opens fire in Memphis

KRON4
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article@ 6 - 3 dead after postal worker opens fire in Memphis. Dodgers beat Giants 7-2, force decisive Game 5 in NLDS. COVID-19 misinformation declared a public health crisis in Contra Costa County. Reparations Task Force

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bare Feet#Flight Attendants#Smokers#Postal Worker#Giants#Memphis Dodgers#Nlds#Fda
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Almost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found....
PUBLIC SAFETY
shreveportmag.com

Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

A 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”. The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.
INDIANA STATE
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Left Their Home '4 To 5 Hours' Between The Time Park Was Reopened To Public & Human Remains Were Found As Lawyer Denies They Planted Son's Possessions At Scene

Brian Laundrie's parents left their home "four to five hours" in the short gap from when the park connecting to the Carlton Reserve was opened to the public and human remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. According to NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie went on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Search: Examiner Shares New Details After Analyzing Potential Remains

Brian Laundrie has been missing for over a month. In that time, law enforcement, civilians, and reality TV personalities have been searching for him. Unfortunately, that hunt may have come to an end in the worst way possible. On Wednesday, October 20th, authorities found human remains in the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Additionally, some of Laundrie’s belongings were near those remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paramedic and MMA fighter suspended after video appears to show him kicking homeless man in the head

An MMA-trained paramedic has been suspended after video emerged of him kicking a homeless man in the head during a call-out.Brad Cox was caught on police bodycams allegedly striking Kyle Vess as emergency services responded to a grass fire in Dallas, Texas.Mr Cox can be heard on the Sheriff’s deputies video explaining the 2019 altercation with Mr Vess, who has now sued him over the incident.“He was going up the service road and he sat right here in front of the engine somewhere, so I got out to kick it out while it was small before it got big,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Man Dangling From Hot Air Balloon Falls to Death in Freak Accident Captured on Video

It’s the kind of accident that should never happen. When it does, it’s a sad day for everyone involved. A young Israeli man has died after dangling from a hot air balloon and subsequently falling 300 feet Tuesday, officials said. The harrowing event was captured on video. In it, it shows Yogev Cohen, 28, desperately clinging to the side of the aircraft’s basket as it rises.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy