Easton is my family’s home. We love being part of this community and I feel it’s important to be involved. I first became active in our town government in 2017, accepting a position on the Easton Library Board of Trustees and later serving as board chair. The following year, then First Selectman Adam Dunsby appointed me to fill a vacancy on the Board of Selectmen. I ran in a special election that year and won. I was then re-elected in 2019 and again ask for your support this year so I can continue serving our community.

ELECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO