CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney Is Making a Movie About the Creation of Disneyland

By Matt Singer
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s already “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but at this point we might want to add a second nickname: “The Most Mythologized Theme Park Ever.”. Disney+ already has a variety of programs about the creation of Disneyland and various other Disney parks available to stream, like Behind the Attraction and The Imagineering Story. They also have several of the vintage Disneyland television show episodes from the 1950s about the park’s development. Clearly, it’s something their audience has an appetite for. And now the streaming service is making a historical fiction film about “Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland.”

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jon Favreau
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A Bruce Willis movie you’ve never heard of is being watched months later

Bruce Willis may be 66 years old, but the star of the sci-fi action movie Cosmic Sin is still doing, well, the Bruce Willis thing. One of the four movies of his that have been released in 2021, now streaming on Netflix, finds him once again — what else? Strapping on armor of some kind, shooting up a lot of bad guys, and saving humanity from some existential threat. When it works, it really works (a la something like The Fifth Element). We’ll get into more detail about his newest title below, and whether or not his formula works here...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Movie#Disney World#Disneyland Park#Pineapple Express#Heffalump Movie#Abc#The Walt Disney Company#Green
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...
MOVIES
Distractify

'Hocus Pocus 2' Adds a Few New Faces Alongside Your Favorite Sanderson Sisters

"Sisters, it's been 300 years...." Disney has finally announced the cast for Hocus Pocus 2, and fans cannot wait to see what magic and mayhem the Sanderson sisters have in store for this new group of teens and tweens. In addition to the returning Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, respectively), four new characters will appear in the flick.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Makes Disneyland Resort Debut at the Gourmet Coffee Stand at Disney California Adventure

After years of caffeinating and refreshing guests at Walt Disney World, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has finally arrived at the Disneyland Resort with a stand at Disney California Adventure. Joffrey’s has taken over the Gourmet Coffee stand, which offers Mobile Ordering, and can be found just outside the entrance...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
OCRegister

At Disney World and Disneyland, the stores are now part of the show

Disney has found a new way to reduce wait times for its theme park guests. Visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort on its 50th anniversary this month experienced little to no wait on many attractions. Even Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which recently dropped its virtual queue in Florida, was less than an hour’s wait for much of the day.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Full Attraction List: Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane at Disneyland!

On October 8, we learned that the new Disney Genie will be launching at Walt Disney World Resort on October 19. Disney Genie will be an incredible tool that will allow each Guest visiting the Park to customize their theme park experience based on the rides they want to go on, places they want to eat at, and experiences they would like to have.
TRAVEL
dapsmagic.com

Disneyland Resort Announces New Disney Ambassador Team

The Disneyland Resort has announced Mark Everett King Jr. and Nataly Guzman as its new Disney Ambassador team. In a ceremony held in Fantasyland Theater, the new team was announced this morning and streamed on the official Disneyland Ambassador Instagram account. This continues a tradition started by Walt Disney himself and welcomed two new Disney Ambassadors to the Global Ambassador family.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

All Five Disney Merriest Nites Event Dates Are Sold Out at Disneyland

All five of the Disney Merriest Nites events at Disneyland Park are now sold out. These separate ticketed, limited-capacity events are described as “six parties in one” and are taking place on a handful of November and December nights. As with other Disney events, it is possible more capacity or...
TRAVEL
imdb.com

See the Dancing With the Stars Pairs Bond at Disneyland Ahead of Disney Night

The Dancing With the Stars pairs are getting ready for the happiest episode on Earth. Ahead of the ABC competition show's "Disney Night" taking place on Monday, Oct. 11, E! News can exclusively reveal behind-the-scenes pics from the performers' time at Disneyland, where they shot footage for the highly anticipated episode. The images show lovebirds Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess both wearing appropriate Disney-themed headwear, while JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson enjoy a colorful snack, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten bond with her son, Elvis. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who will finally perform in the ballroom this week after both quarantined with...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

David Gordon Green To Direct Movie About Walt Disney’s Building Of Disneyland; Cavalry Media To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that David Gordon Green is set to direct a movie at Disney Studios for Disney+ about Walt Disney’s journey to building Disneyland, the “Happiest Place on Earth.” The news comes days before Gordon’s Halloween Kills opens, the sequel to the highest-grossing Halloween movie of all time It was released in 2018 and racked up $255.6 million. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has a history writing on such Disney projects as The Jungle Book 2, Pooh’s Heffalump Movie, Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure and the $1.26 billion-grossing live-action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, is set to write. Cavalry Media and producer...
MOVIES
OCRegister

Disney Genie grants Disneyland’s wish for more control over crowds

Disneyland fans soon will be able to use the new Disney Genie service on the park’s official mobile app to create an automated itinerary for their day. You click to choose your preferences among several options, then Disney Genie tells you what to do, and when, for the rest of the day.
CELL PHONES
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy