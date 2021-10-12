Jackie Kaufman (D), Board of Finance, Candidate Bio and Statement
Jackie Olschan Kaufman is a lawyer concentrating on land use and real property matters and regularly appears before municipal commissions and agencies in Fairfield County and throughout the state. Currently an alternate on the BOF, Jackie will use her legal and analytical skills to lead the town in careful, but effective, financial and budget decisions. Jackie grew up in Easton, and she and her husband, Ross, are thrilled to raise their two daughters here as well.eastoncourier.news
