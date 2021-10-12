CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The case of Couch Guy: what TikTok’s response says about us

By Gokul Sivakumar
Georgetown Voice
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Girl, he ain’t loyal.” “It’s a red flag.” “She is fighting for her life in these comments.” The TikTok community spun out of control when a video of a girlfriend surprising her long-distance boyfriend at college went viral last week. Other users responded immediately by sharing their thoughts on the 15-second clip in which the boyfriend appears to have a flat, delayed response to his girlfriend’s arrival. They were quick to point out the boyfriend’s suspicious behavior on the couch where he is seen to be sitting and were eager to warn the girlfriend of suspected “red flags.” Thus, the debate of “Couch Guy” was born, and speculation surrounding his relationship began.

