The case of Couch Guy: what TikTok’s response says about us

What was really going on when Lauren Zarras visited her boyfriend Robbie at college, surprising him while he sat on a couch with three girls? What was meant to be a sweet, heartwarming video turned into the internet’s hottest relationship scandal, with millions of TikTokers picking apart whether the 20-second clip was definitive proof of Robbie (soon to be known as “Couch Guy”) was cheating — dissecting everything from the time it took him to stand up and walk through the door (five seconds) to what it means that he put his phone on the coffee table after she walked in (literally nothing).

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO