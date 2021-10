Each year, students from the UNMC College of Pharmacy offer help to Nebraska seniors enrolling in Medicare coverage, specifically Medicare Part D, which is drug coverage. They’re offering complimentary reviews of senior’s medications and costs to help determine which plans would be best for their individual situation. Seniors age 65 or older are eligible for Medicare. There are several plans offered under Medicare Part D and it can be confusing for some to determine what plan to choose. Some plans have higher co-pays and lower premiums and vice versa.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO