NFL

Wide Receiver Anthony Miller Joins Steelers Practice Squad

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers announce wide receiver Anthony Miller has been signed to the practice squad. Miller, who started the season as a member of the Houston Texans, joins a Steelers offense looking to replace star wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster, who reportedly had shoulder surgery. Miller played two games with the Texans, last appearing in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Miller was targeted five times, catching one pass for three yards.

www.sportsgrid.com

The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
steelersnow.com

PFF has Steelers Dealing Joe Haden, Eric Ebron in Potential Trade Deadline Moves

The NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away, and Pro Football Focus believes a pair of veteran Steelers could be dealt. PFF’s Brad Spielberger is eyeing cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron as potential trade candidates the Steelers could ship elsewhere. For Haden, Spielberger sees the 12-year...
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky takes leave after wife’s death

Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is away from the team after the death of his wife. Rayme Olavsky was 45 years old. She and Jerry have three children. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said in a statement. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry and their entire families.”
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Steelers fan runs on field, immediately embarrasses himself

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan runs onto the field during Sunday Night Football vs. the Seattle Seahawks. If the Sunday Night Football contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers was not doing it for you, check out this fan running onto Heinz Field like he had nothing left to lose.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Returns to Practice, Remains on IR

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and was designated to return from the injured reserve list, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced. McFarland, who has been out since before the start of the season with a knee injury, joined the club at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side for the first time this regular season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Anthony Miller released by Texans

Houston acquired Miller over the summer but the former second-round pick just didn't work out. The 26-year-old will likely latch on with another team and serve as receiver depth at some point.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans release Anthony Miller: Broncos, Patriots among logical landing spots for former Bears wide receiver

Just over two months after trading for him and just three days after he played three-quarters of their offensive snaps, the Texans have released wide receiver Anthony Miller, as first reported by Aaron Wilson. A former second-round pick of the Bears, Miller joined Houston in late July as part of a swap of draft picks, and he scored the team's only touchdown in his Week 3 debut against the Panthers. Miller logged just one catch on Sunday in a 40-0 loss to the Bills, however, and is now on the open market.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Broncos Sign Former Steelers ILB Avery Williamson To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos now have a new linebacker on their practice squad as of Tuesday afternoon and it’s Avery Williamson, who spent most of the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williamson is being signed to provide depth for the Broncos with linebacker Josey Jewell out for the season and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, Signing Cut Texans WR Anthony Miller

- The Jacksonville Jaguars were planning on signing former Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller to their practice squad, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. But things changed on the fly on Monday, as those were the until the Pittsburgh Steelers called, with a 53-man vacancy...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Steelers To Bring Free Agent WR Anthony Miller In For A Physical On Tuesday

According to a Monday evening report from Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning the bring in free agent wide reviewer Anthony Miller for a physical on Tuesday. If that goes well, it seems likely that the team will sign him. With JuJu Smith-Schuster facing surgery,...
NFL

