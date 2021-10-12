Wide Receiver Anthony Miller Joins Steelers Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers announce wide receiver Anthony Miller has been signed to the practice squad. Miller, who started the season as a member of the Houston Texans, joins a Steelers offense looking to replace star wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster, who reportedly had shoulder surgery. Miller played two games with the Texans, last appearing in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Miller was targeted five times, catching one pass for three yards.www.sportsgrid.com
