Wide Receiver Anthony Miller Joins Steelers Practice Squad

Just over two months after trading for him and just three days after he played three-quarters of their offensive snaps, the Texans have released wide receiver Anthony Miller, as first reported by Aaron Wilson. A former second-round pick of the Bears, Miller joined Houston in late July as part of a swap of draft picks, and he scored the team's only touchdown in his Week 3 debut against the Panthers. Miller logged just one catch on Sunday in a 40-0 loss to the Bills, however, and is now on the open market.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO