Cloud Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028)

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cloud storage market was estimated to be USD 52.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2020-2028). The paradigm shift towards hybrid cloud as a prime model, smooth data accessibility, low-cost data storage, rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, cloud storage security concerns are significant factors exceeding the cloud storage market size.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Big Data in Healthcare Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities and Top Players are GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, ETC

The new report titled 'Global Big Data in Healthcare Market,' published by Emergen Research, is a vivid presentation of the global Big Data in Healthcare market, with utmost focus on the forecast market size, share, value, and volume over the projected timeline. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Soy Protein Market Size To Reach USD 18.35 Billion in 2028 With CAGR 7.0% | Reports And Data

The global soy protein market size is expected to reach USD 18.35 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness regarding the benefits of soy protein, changing consumer perception on nutrition and growing trend of vegan culture owing to health benefits associated with vegan diets.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Skin Patches Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share, Trend Analysis Report & Top Players are Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, ETC

The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. Growing technological advancement is a significant factor in driving the market growth. Stanford University's researchers have designed a very sensitive sensor to be integrated into an electronic skin attached to a prosthetic limb to imitate the sense of touch, along with other functionalities.
SKIN CARE
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Syringe Pumps Market May Set New Growth Story | Baxter, BD, Smiths Group, Terumo

The ' Smart Syringe Pumps market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Smart Syringe Pumps market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Syringe Pumps market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthy Meal Delivery Services Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Healthy Meal Delivery Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Fresh N' Lean, Sun Basket, HelloFresh, Eat Clean Bro, RealEats, BistroMD, Territory Foods, Freshly, Snap Kitchen, Pete's Paleo, Urban Remedy, Veestro & Provenance Meals etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Matcha Tea Market Trends To Reach USD 2.91 Billion in 2028 | By Reports And Data

The global matcha tea market size is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea and the unique flavor that matcha tea can add to various foods.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Database Security Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon Web Services, McAfee, Fortinet

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Database Security Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Database Security market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Wound Cleanser Products Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate With Top Players are Smith & Nephew plc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun, Melsungen AG, ETC

The Global Wound Cleanser Products Market will be worth USD 1.97 billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market has been increasing at a considerable pace because of the growing demand for accurate and dependable wound care products to treat both acute and chronic wounds. Additionally, the market is anticipated to witness a progressive growth curve over the forecasted span. It is expected to be benefitted from the increasing penetration of cutting-edge advanced wound care therapies across developing economies. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Wound Cleanser Products Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Wound Cleanser Products market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bioelectric Medicine Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report With Top Players are Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; St. Jude Medical; ETC

The global Bioelectric Medicine Market will be worth USD 31.06 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing pool of geriatric population has resulted in the requirement of bioelectric medicine, which is the primary factor anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the aging population is easily affected by medical disorders like cardiac arrhythmias, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and depression. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Bioelectric Medicine Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Control Room Solutions Market All Sets For Continued Outperformance | PlayerABB Ltd ,Barco NV ,Black Box Corporation

The Control Room Solutions Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Organic Skin Care Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Major Giants Estee Lauder, Amway, Aveda, The Body Shop International

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Organic Skin Care Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aveda Corporation, The Body Shop International, Burt's Bee, Estee Lauder, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, Amway, Bare Escentuals, Arbonne International, Kiehl's, Natura Cosméticos & L'Occitane en Provence etc.
SKIN CARE
Las Vegas Herald

Alternative Therapies Market May See Big Move | Herb Pharm, Deepure Plus, Nordic Naturals

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Alternative Therapies Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Helio USA Inc., Herb Pharm, Yoga Tree, Quantum Touch Inc., Herbal Hills, The Healing Company, John Schumacher's Unity Woods Yoga Center, Pure encapsulations, Inc., Deepure Plus, Nordic Naturals, Columbia Nutritional Inc. & Iyengar Yoga Institute etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Creative Service Provider Services Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants DesignFive, Foster Web Marketing, ARK Africa, WebiMax

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Creative Service Provider Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Foster Web Marketing, ARK Africa, WebiMax, Design Pickle, DesignFive, Salted Stone, Revenue River, Scribendi, WriterAccess, Square 2 Marketing, Aesop Agency, InboundLabs, Webby Central, Straight North & Content Runner etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Wellness Supplements Market May See Big Move | Herbalife, Nestle, Abbott

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Wellness Supplements Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Herbalife, Nestle, Otsuka Holdings, NU Skin Enterprises, Swisse Wellness, GNC Holdings, The Nature's Bounty Co., Abbott, Archer Daniels Midland, Amway & Glanbia etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Express-cruisers Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

The latest released Express-cruisers market research of 124 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Express-cruisers Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Express-cruisers Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Linssen Yachts B.V., Jachtwerf De Boarnstream, Bavaria Motorboats, Azimut, Ellis, Formula, Faeton, LOMOcean Design, Beneteau Motorboats, Cruisers, Dellapasqua DC, Jeanneau - Motorboats, RIO YACHTS, Jetten Jachtbouw BV & Hardy Marine.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Thin Wall Plastic Containers Market worth will reach US$ 32.2 Bn in 2021 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2031

The thin wall plastic containers market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers covers latest insights in terms of key opportunities prevalent across segments including product and material. It underscores acquisitions as key strategy adopted by market players as they aim for expanding their footprint globally. Future Market Insights, Dubai:As...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Compensation Management Software Market May See a Big Move | Key Players PayScale, Cornerstone Performance, Certent, CompXL, HRsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Compensation Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ascentis, beqom, Certent, CompXL, Cornerstone Performance, HRsoft, Infor, Oracle, Paycom, Payfactors, PayScale, Saba, Salary.com, SAP, Ultimate Software & Workday etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Respiratory Inhalers Market to grow at 4.4% CAGR through 2030, driven by rising prevalence of COPD and Asthma.

Global demand for Respiratory Inhaler Devices continues to be driven by rising prevalence of COPD and asthma. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 251 million cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were reported worldwide in 2016 and nearly 339 million people were estimated to have asthma in the same year. Coupled with this, surging healthcare spending has been creating lucrative prospects for growth of the Respiratory Inhaler Devices Market.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

APAC Project Portfolio Management Market to Develop New Growth Story | Upland Software, Changepoint, Planview

The latest study released on the APAC Project Portfolio Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The APAC Project Portfolio Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Food Robotics Market Size Analysis | Segmentation, Scope, Demand, Key Players and Forecast Till 2028

The global Food Robotics Market was valued at USD 1,882.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,924.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5%. In the modern competitive business, the role of robots is becoming significant for industrial applications. The important factor for using robots in the industry aims at reducing human inference and to increase the productivity. The shortage of manpower led the global industry to use more robots and it enhanced the annual growth rate of robots globally.
MARKETS

