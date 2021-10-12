Beware! Don’t follow Alice down the rabbit hole

Alice followed the rabbit down its hole only to find a dizzying array of bizarre options and complexities. Just like with computers today – weird. Many people attach emotions to devices like computers, laptops and smartphones. It’s simple human nature to do that with things that seem human or perform human tasks.
You remember the TikTok bathroom vandalism challenge? It had the ominous code name “Devious Lick,” but it was just plain old vandalism: ripped-off soap dispensers, broken toilets, all documented by the culprits, which saved a lot of investigation. When reporters showed up to ask the logical question regarding how damaging...
Honey, dont' follow the crowd. They are lost.Photo by freepik via freepik.com. Everyone on social media is looking to gain more followers on their social media platform. I say, stop following the crowd. They are lost. In order to stay sane, our brains create the illusion that all our thoughts are completely rational and independent. But, no matter how independent-minded you think you are, it is easier — and unknowingly more seductive — to follow a widely accepted dogma, than create your own. Human beings have a natural desire to be accepted into a group or community. Being an outsider is not a good place to be, it is lonely and uncomfortable. That is why a lot of people prefer to follow the crowd, without realizing that it could lead straight to the slaughterhouse.
To celebrate her Away collab, the designer takes on the NYLON 19. Fresh off of her fall collection with Target, Sandy Liang is onto her next highly anticipated collaboration, teaming up with Away for its first-ever designer series, along with Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi. “I was a fan...
Ring Video Doorbells have captured footage of all types of strange wild-animal behavior, but this video ranks right up there with the most bizarre. According to Ring’s YouTube page, a man named Max was at home when he heard unusual noises outside his front door. When he checked his Ring...
October is Black Cat Awareness Month, and with Halloween around the corner, our TVs are guaranteed to be filled with black cats. With black cats being so heavily referenced in Halloween decor and media, it’s the perfect time to show them some love. The association between black cats and witchcraft...
Incredible footage has resurfaced showing a large saltwater crocodile floating above two sharks, with the fishermen surrounding the trio filming in awe of the encounter. The vision, which was originally captured in May 2017, has since resurfaced on Facebook, showing the dramatic moment in Western Australia's Kimberley region. Posted on...
Does your feline friend constantly challenge you to staring contests? Here’s why!. One of the most common cat behaviors is to stare at their humans for a long time without blinking. If you’ve noticed this uninterrupted stare and are wondering what it means, read on!. Your cat might be hungry.
The solitary cat myth persists despite stories of cats following their humans to the bathroom, pushing their way onto their people's computers or laps, spooning under the covers at night, snuggling with each other, or grooming their friends. So what's the deal? Why does it persist, and is it deserved?
A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
Celina Smith is a rising musical star who has taken the music world by storm. She’s been giving us back-to-back hits as she continues to release new music. We don’t know what she has planned for the future, but we, like the fans, can’t wait to find out. Celina has...
As someone who has worn, enjoyed and endured hearing aids for a decade now, I can think of worse places for them to fall out than during an interview. This is the fate that befell Paul McCartney, 79, as he discussed the demise of the Beatles with The New Yorker this week.
Instagram, along with Facebook and WhatsApp, had a major outage recently. Minor outages here and there are common, but this one was huge and knocked out all of Facebook’s big services for many hours. Not everyone knew it was a worldwide outage, though, leading them to think there was an issue only on their end, and it’s something Instagram is trying to address going forward.
In a video posted by Valve today, gamers were given a inside tour of the Steam Deck, including notes on how to access the thumb sticks and the M.2 SSD. Sounds fun, right? No, step away from the Stream Deck immediately. Valve doesn’t want you to do any of this.
James Wan has made some of the best horror films of the 21st century, such as “Saw,” “Insidious,” “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2.” Even “Aquaman” was better than it should have been. So I went into “Malignant” with high expectations but ended up woefully disappointed. “Saw” was a brilliantly...
Seagulls are some of the most secretly savage animals on the planet. Despite being smart enough to steal bags chips from convenience stores, they’re also readily capable predators with big appetites and hunting skills to match. It’s well documented that seagulls are some of the most resourceful and inquisitive birds...
Despite the fact that the World Wide Web comprises 1.88 billion websites, with the rise of social media, it can sometimes feel like we use just five of them. Redditor u/SauloJr quizzed the r/AskReddit community about the most useful unknown websites that they wished more people knew about, and netizens enthusiastically offered some of their favorite lesser-known fruits of the web.
Where to Watch ‘Lovesick’: Netflix (after its first season originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK)
One of the most satisfying feelings from a TV rewatch is realizing how much of what makes a show great is right there at the start. While the show that became “Lovesick” definitely evolved over its three seasons, the first episode carries a lot of its effortless charm.
Up top, there’s the deceptively simple premise: After finding out he has an STI, Dylan (Johnny Flynn) now faces the prospect of reaching out...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 16, 2021) — When I first studied meteorology at San Jose State decades ago, I went camping at Big Sur with some fellow students. While gazing at a sunset over the ocean, a friend insisted that conditions were perfect to see a rare event known as a green flash. I’d never heard the term before.
