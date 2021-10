It was a busy final week of the regular season for the Cedaredge softball team, which finished 2-5 in that stretch. The Bruins (5-14) opened the week with a pair of losses to Rifle (13-6), falling 15-0 and 14-2. Doubles from Elizabeth Galley, Kayla Davis and Kaylynn O’Connell, as well as a multi-hit game from Lauren Pierce, accounted for the bulk of the offense in the second game.