Nintendo’s best-selling multiplayer fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to add its final character.The popular Switch game, first released in 2018, has augmented its character roster with a number of new fighters over the past few years.Now, the game is set to add its final character: Sora, the lead character of Kingdom Hearts.Here’s everything you need to know about when Sora is arriving on Smash and how to acquire him.In order to add Sora to their roster, players must have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol 2.The pass affords access to five other previously released charcters: Min Min...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO