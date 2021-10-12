Cowgirls return home to host Air Force, New Mexico
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming volleyball team returns home after a four-match road trip over the past two weeks, to host Air Force Thursday evening and New Mexico Saturday. Both matches are set for 6:30 p.m. UW is coming off a pair of wins last week to finish its road swing 2-2. The Cowgirls (10-8, 2-4 MW) rallied last Thursday to win a thrilling five-setter at San Jose State to pick up their first conference victory and then cruised to a sweep of Nevada Saturday afternoon.7220sports.com
