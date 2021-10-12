Cowgirls return home to host Air Force, New Mexico

Air Force leads the nation in rushing (367.4 yards per game) and is second in time of possession (31:31). Head coach Troy Calhoun’s triple-option offense has been mostly unstoppable this season, but Wyoming had an extra week to prepare and did a pretty good job of slowing the Falcons down during the previous meeting in 2019 (held Air Force to 162 yards rushing in 20-6 loss). The Cowboys’ defensive linemen will have to consistently stop the fullback dive and match Air Force’s offensive linemen by playing with low pad level. Not getting frustrated by cut blocks will be key, as will the ability of linebackers Chad Muma and Easton Gibbs reading quarterback Haaziq Daniels. The secondary will have to prevent the Falcons’ runners from getting around the corner and be aware of the play-action. In other words, this is by far the toughest test coordinator Jay Sawvel’s defense has faced this season.

