Man arrested on gun, identity theft allegations after American Canyon traffic stop
A traffic stop early Monday morning in American Canyon led to the arrest of a Vacaville man on suspicion of identity theft and firearm violations, police reported. At about 2 a.m., officers at Flosden Road and Daniel Drive stopped a Lexus whose license plate was obstructed, American Canyon Police said in a news release. Wiring from a license-plate light was dangling and obscured two characters on the plate, a code violation, according to police Sgt. Jeff Scott.napavalleyregister.com
