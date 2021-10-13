CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas businesses stuck between federal and state vaccine rules

By Cooper NEILL
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EreG3_0cPNCihn00
American Airlines said it will defer to federal law over the Texas state law on employer vaccine mandates /AFP/File

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said Tuesday they will continue requiring employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, deferring to federal regulations as Texas and the White House square off over vaccine mandates.

The clash comes as the Republican governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, signed an order Monday banning all vaccine mandates in his state, including those coming from private companies.

But that state rule is in direct contradiction with a regulation announced by President Joe Biden last month, which would require all companies with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday the new Texas law does not change the federal government's vaccine mandate plans, which could cover some 100 million US workers.

"We know that federal law overrides state law," Psaki said.

But the Biden administration has yet to detail the practical applications of the federal order.

"There isn't a big historic precedent for this and we want to get it right," Psaki said, assuring that plans for the federal order could be expected within "weeks."

- Airlines defer -

As federal contractors, major airlines must require their employees to be vaccinated by December 8, which could prove complicated for those based in Texas.

American Airlines said it will defer to federal law over the state law.

"We are reviewing the executive order issued by Gov. Abbott, but we believe the federal vaccine mandate supersedes any conflicting state laws, and this does not change anything for American," a spokesperson for the carrier said in a statement to AFP.

Fellow Texas-based airline Southwest also said Tuesday it would continue requiring vaccines for employees, despite Abbott's order.

"According to the president's executive order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the president's order to remain compliant as a federal contractor," Southwest said in a statement.

And the Greater Houston Partnership, a Texas business group that includes Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and JP Morgan Chase, said in a statement Tuesday: "The governor's executive order does not support Texas businesses' ability and duty to create a safe workplace."

Abbott said Monday he supported vaccination, but would not allow mandates for it in his state.

"I issued an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by ANY entity in Texas," the governor wrote on Twitter.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective & our best defense against the virus, but should always remain voluntary & never forced," said Abbott, who is also against mask mandates and tested positive for the virus in August.

Psaki slammed the Texas order during a press briefing Tuesday.

"I think it's pretty clear when you make a choice that's against all public health information and data out there that it's not based on what is in the interest of the people you are governing," she said.

"It's perhaps in the interest of your own politics."

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) drew criticism after he railed against the idea of mandating people to be vaccinated annually against COVID-19. Critics pointed out that a once-a-year shot to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus isn’t exactly a hardship. They also noted that many people already get the flu vaccine each year, even though it’s not mandated except in certain professions like health care or the military.
TEXAS STATE
Globe Gazette

WATCH NOW: Hy-Vee prepares for federal vaccine rule

CLARIFICATION: This story has been changed to reflect that Hy-Vee expects OSHA's rule to be implemented in the next few weeks, not months. Communication circulated among Hy-Vee employees statewide last week regarding the company's reaction to President Joe Biden's emergency order requiring federal employees be vaccinated set social media rumbling.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
KREX

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
stockxpo.com

Vaccine-Mandate Fight Between Texas, Biden Has Companies Caught in Middle

On one side, Monday’s executive order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott forbids any private entity to require its employees or customers to get vaccinated. On the other hand, the Biden administration is working on requirements that private-sector workers be vaccinated or tested weekly at businesses with 100 or more employees.
TEXAS STATE
Medscape News

Major Companies Back Federal Vaccine Mandate, Defy Texas Ban

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Three of the largest employers in Texas ― IBM, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines ― confirmed they will follow President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate that requires employees of major companies to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Federal Law#Southwest Airlines#Republican#White House
fox26houston.com

Making the Case: State vs Federal vaccine mandates

The confusion has set in following Governor Abbott's new executive order that bans any entity from requiring a person to get a COVID-19 vaccine. It is a direct response to President Biden's mandate requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to require the shot for all employees. Tuesday, Southwest and American Airlines, both based in Texas said they will not be following the governor's order and will lean on the federal government for guidance. This is leaving many business owners in Texas to ask... "What do I do?" The News Edge legal analyst Charles "Big Angry" Adams cut through the confusion and clarified some key points of the governor's order.
HEALTH
Washington Post

Texas Companies Are Stuck Between Mandates. What Now?

Texas businesses face risk and uncertainty as the state and federal government spar over Covid-19 vaccine mandates for employees. Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Oct. 11 outlawing such requirements in the second-largest U.S. state. That set up a clash with President Joe Biden, who issued an executive order Sept. 9 requiring employers with more than 100 workers to mandate Covid vaccines or weekly testing once the federal workplace safety regulator creates formal rules. Caught in the middle are companies trying to protect workers and customers from a virus that’s killed more than 700,000 Americans since January 2020.
TEXAS STATE
Kenosha News.com

Texas governor bans vaccine mandates by private businesses

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. The move comes as the Biden administration is set to...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Austin American-Statesman

Southwest, American among Texas businesses planning to defy Abbott and comply with federal vaccine mandate

Two of the national's largest airlines — Southwest Airlines and American Airlines — both based in Texas, said Tuesday they plan to follow looming federal guidelines and require that their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, despite an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that attempts to block such mandates. Dallas-based Southwest...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy