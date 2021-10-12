CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live From Ikeja, It's Felabration 2021 This Week

afropop.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith each passing year, Fela Kuti’s music only seems to get more urgent, relevant and appreciated. The annual celebration of the Nigerian

afropop.org

Comments / 0

afropop.org

Baba Sora Video Playlist

For some, our program The Enigma of Baba Sora, may raise more questions than it answers. If so, you may join the ranks of those still searching for the deeper story of this mysterious man. On the legal front, one place to start is with Jim DeFede’s 1998 Miami New Times article “Baba’s Big Bucks.” Banning Eyre’s book In Griot Time contains some good background, including the author’s complete interview with Baba Sora, and the answer to the question, “Did Baba ever give him money?” (Sorry. You'll have to read the book.) Banning Eyre's conversation with musicologist Lucy Duràn, published with this playlist, is fascinating. There are a number of articles and obituaries online, although they don’t add a lot of substance to these sources.
Person
Fela Kuti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Nigerian
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
