With lots of love and compassion over the years, Aberdeen couple celebrates 75 years together

One Aberdeen couple celebrated a big marriage milestone: 75 years. Oriole Nelson, 93, and Calvin Nelson, 96, got married on Oct. 6, 1946. Since then, they've celebrated all of the big marriage milestones, had six children, and too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to count. Most recently, the Nelsons became great-great grandparents to Layton, who is now 10-months-old.