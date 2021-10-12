Holy Harvesters raising funds to keep private schools running

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The soybean fields of Pilger are the “office” for Chris and Matthew Miller on October 12th. Miller is free-lance harvesting for The Holy Harvesters. The Holy Harvesters is a group that harvests and takes the pay and redirects it to private schools in need. Holy Harvesters started after Matthew Miller’s school, Sacred Heart in Lincoln, shut down in 2018. His father, Chris, knew he had to do something about it.