San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju & Treasurer José Cisneros Applaud Signing of New Bill Piloting Higher Compensation for Low-Income Jurors in San Francisco

By Office of the Public Defender
sfpublicdefender.org
 8 days ago

Valerie Ibarra – SF Public Defender's Office – (628) 249-7946 – Valerie.Ibarra@sfgov.org. Anne Stuhldreher – SF Financial Justice Project – (415) 596-6138 – Anne.Stuhldreher@sfgov.org. **PRESS RELEASE**. San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju & San Francisco Treasurer José Cisneros Applaud Signing of New Bill Piloting Higher Compensation for Low-Income Jurors in...

sfpublicdefender.org

Comments / 0

 

cbslocal.com

Newsom Signs Bill Increasing Pay For Low Income Jurors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill Friday that increases pay for low-income residents serving on jury duty. Assembly Bill 1452, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, would establish the “Be The Jury” pilot program through a partnership with the San Francisco Superior Court, compensating low-income jurors on criminal trials with $100 per day of jury service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SF welcomes pilot program that increases pay to low-income jurors

San Francisco officials on Tuesday applauded a state bill recently signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would increase pay for low-income residents serving on jury duty. Assembly Bill 1452, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, establishes the Be The Jury pilot program through a partnership with the San Francisco Superior Court, compensating low-income jurors on criminal trials with $100 per day of jury service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
therealdeal.com

San Francisco landlords sue city over new debt forgiveness law

Two landlord groups have sued the City of San Francisco over a new law that forgives rent debt for some commercial tenants who were forced by pandemic health orders to close their businesses. Even if the goals of the legislation are worthwhile, they argued, the city chose to help small...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
