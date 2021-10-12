Durango Events Calendar: Things to do in Durango and Bayfield

Hot air balloons will light up the sky in downtown Durango at the balloon glow in the 500 block of Main Avenue in front of the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Depot. Arrive around 6 p.m. to see the balloons inflate. The glow starts at about 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Visitors will be able to see the balloon pilots in action. The balloons will come down around 7:30 p.m. The schedule is subject to change.