Pokemon Go is set to either introduce a new Pokemon during its Halloween event or add some terrifying cultists hanging out in the woods. Earlier today, the Pokemon Go Twitter account teased the arrival of Galarian Slowking with a rather ominous tweet. The tweet references hearing chanting coming from deep in the wilds, a likely reference to Pokemon Shield's Pokedex entry that notes tat Slowking chants strange spells while creating strange potions using its internal toxins and foods it's recently eaten. Galarian Slowking is also the only Pokemon that can use Eerie Spell, a damage-dealing spell that also decreases the number of PP of the last move its opponent used.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO