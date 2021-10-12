Wayne County Roads Department Deserves High Five

(Wayne County, IN)--There’s been a big increase in the number of Wayne County residents who have become fully vaccinated in the last week. Two weeks ago, 289 people became fully vaccinated for the week. But, this week, the number has jumped to 468. It means that 27,721 local residents are now fully vaccinated. That’s 42% of the population. Combining those that have been vaccinated with those that have knowingly already had the virus means that at least 58% of residents should have some level of immunity.

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO