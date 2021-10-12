Wayne County Roads Department Deserves High Five
…In their Herculean efforts to repair all three routes to Cathedral Valley (the entire northern side of Capitol Reef National Park), which were recently rendered impassable by storms and floods. Namely, Caineville Wash and Hartnet Rd. from Highway 24, including the Fremont River ford close to the Visitor Center east of Torrey, and perhaps most impressively the FR022 and FR206 mountain pass by Thousand Lake Mt. on the northwest.www.insiderutah.com
