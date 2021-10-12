I Want to Verify Information About the Friends of Torrey Organization

BOULDER – After approving the agenda and last month’s minutes, the October 2021 Boulder Town Planning Commission meeting opened with a public comment period. A member of the public, and previous Planning Commision member, spoke about the recent Table of Uses and Zoning Ordinance amendments on RV Parks, Campgrounds, and Guest Ranches that had been sent up to the Town Council and were discussed at their last meeting. They spoke about the process the Planning Commission takes to come up with amendments before sending them to Town Council—that they take many hours of research, discussion, and input from residents and legal authorities, and that they are based on the town Vision Statement, as well as carefully researched town limitations including emergency services, residential housing and road issues. While the Town Council has the last say on these matters, they would like to see careful research conducted and documentation provided for any modifications that the Town Council makes to these documents.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO