I Want to Verify Information About the Friends of Torrey Organization

insiderutah.com
 8 days ago

It’s been sad to hear some of the commentary swirling around Torrey this year. People have accused Friends of Torrey of doing things the organization has never done. I’ve heard of people who think the organization or some individuals just want to control the town. I’ve heard of people saying don’t talk to so and so, he just wants to tell people what to do or what color their houses should be.

