MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Tina Smith says that in November, she plans to vote against the question on the Minneapolis ballot that would remove from the city’s charter the requirement for a city police department. At the same time, she says that when it comes to policing in the city, “the status quo is unacceptable.” Smith said she has wrestled with how to vote on the ballot question, weighing the path toward transformative change in public safety as well as the “long and painful history of racism, redlining, lack of investment, jobs and opportunity.” Smith said that she has concluded that one part...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO