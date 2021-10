Bodycam footage has emerged of a Sept. 30 incident during which Dayton police officers dragged Clifford Owensby out of his car despite being told that he was paraplegic. In a portion of the bodycam footage shared by an Instagram user who identified herself as Owensby’s daughter, one officer is heard asking the driver to step out of the car. When he responds that he’s physically unable to step out and that he had help getting into the car, the police officer tells Owensby he has to be outside of the vehicle so that they can search the car due to his history.

