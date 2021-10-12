Lady Raiders sweep St. Marys

BROOKVILLE — The last time the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team faced St. Marys, it was a four-set loss on the road that dropped them to 1-6 back on Sept. 21. Since then, the Lady Raiders have won four of five games, including a three-set sweep of St. Marys at home Monday night, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17. Now, the Lady Raiders are sitting at 5-7 going into Thursday’s Pink Night home game with Punxsutawney, another team that topped them the first time around.