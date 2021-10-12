CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee museum director resigns; search is on for replacement

By Nevonne McDaniels
Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is looking for a new executive director. Keni Sturgeon, who has led the nonprofit museum since November 2018, is leaving at the end of this month to work for the Association of Children’s Museums, based in Arlington, Virginia. She will lead strategic initiatives, according to a press release, and she will remain in the Wenatchee community and work remotely. She announced her resignation the week of Sept. 27.

