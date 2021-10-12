CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon breaks single-day record for COVID-19 deaths

By Maddie Pfeifer
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking 82 COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday’s report. This is the highest number reported in a single day. In a news release, OHA cited a “death data reconciliation” as part of the reason for the new high. According to OHA, death is a lagging indicator and usually follows a rise in cases. Additionally, there is usually a lag in reporting as state epidemiologists review death certificates.

www.gazettetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Oregon Government
Benton County, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Benton County, OR
Government
Benton County, OR
Health
State
Louisiana State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
County
Benton County, OR
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#On Children#Covid 19#Oha#Eua
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy