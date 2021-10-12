CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Kathryn Lee Barstow

ledger.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn Lee Barstow, age 75, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021 due to Glioblastoma. She was born on September 4, 1946 at Fort Benning, Georgia to Colonel Leslie J and Dorothy Harness.  . Kathryn led a very adventurous life. As a young girl, she lived in Germany and spoke fluent...

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Kathryn E. “Katie” Storino Rowell, 48, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn E. “Katie” Storino Rowell, 48, of Watertown passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center from complications of COVID-19. Katie was born in Watertown August 23, 1973, daughter of Joseph P. Storino and Nancy D. Dollinger Storino. As a child her family’s cottage in Fisher’s Landing was her favorite place to be. She cherished all the memories she made with her family and friends.
WATERTOWN, NY
hcmc-tn.org

Carter Lee

Proud mom Candice welcomed her baby boy, Carter Lee, into the world on 9-29-2021 at 7:43 p.m. Carter weighed in at 6 lbs 14.9 oz and was 20″ long. Siblings Jared, Jacklyn, Johanna, Catelyn, Alexis and Ashlyn were excited too! Congratulations!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ledger.news

Honoring A True Hero: Today’s Procession Welcomes Home Fallen WWII Navy EM3C Leslie Delles

Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Leslie P. Delles, age 21, of St. Charles, Illinois, killed during WWII, was accounted for on February 12, 2021. On December 7, 1941, Delles was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Delles.
JACKSON, CA
CBS Denver

Mistrial Declared In Alex Ewing Trial For Patricia Smith Murder In 1984

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in Jefferson County has declared a mistrial for the man accused of killing a woman nearly 40 years ago. The judge granted a defense motion for a competency evaluation for Alex Ewing after a jury had been seated. Alex Christopher Ewing (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office) Ewing is on trial for the murder of Patricia Smith of Lakewood. She was murdered with a hammer in January 1984. In that homicide, DNA evidence was found matching Ewing. Patricia Louise Smith (credit: CBS) In August, a judge sentenced Ewing to three life sentences after he was found guilty in the 1984 murders of three people in Aurora. The jury found Ewing guilty on Aug. 6 of killing three members of the Bennett family with a hammer on Jan. 15, 1984. (credit: Bennett family) The evaluation will happen at the Jefferson County Jail in an effort to speed up the process.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
ledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Church and community

Amador County, known as the “Gold Country,” is a treasure trove of people, places and activities. In 2000, I met two people from the Church of the Nazarene who would lead me on a treasure hunt to a profound belief in faith and hope – Pastor Mark Lehman and his wife Debi. With their guidance (and others), I was led to actions that draw people to follow Christ. Pastor Mark and Debi are no longer serving at the Nazarene Church and are continuing their work with the Nazarene ministry in Oklahoma; however, we have a dedicated staff leading us now with Pastor Austin Bender, lead pastor; Pastor Matt Garner (local Amador man), Pastor Alisa Welch Price (local Amador woman) and Pastor Tara Phillips, a recent addition.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ledger.news

Purple Thursday

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. In Amador County Operation Care is taking a stand against domestic violence and reminding our community that there...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Seoul#Horse#German#Scottish#Ham#Acart#The American Legion Hall#American Legion Dr

Comments / 0

Community Policy