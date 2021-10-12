Kathryn Lee Barstow

Amador County, known as the “Gold Country,” is a treasure trove of people, places and activities. In 2000, I met two people from the Church of the Nazarene who would lead me on a treasure hunt to a profound belief in faith and hope – Pastor Mark Lehman and his wife Debi. With their guidance (and others), I was led to actions that draw people to follow Christ. Pastor Mark and Debi are no longer serving at the Nazarene Church and are continuing their work with the Nazarene ministry in Oklahoma; however, we have a dedicated staff leading us now with Pastor Austin Bender, lead pastor; Pastor Matt Garner (local Amador man), Pastor Alisa Welch Price (local Amador woman) and Pastor Tara Phillips, a recent addition.
