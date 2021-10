Thanks to a long career on American TV, Australian actor Jesse Spencer is a familiar face to most Americans. He was on House for most of the show's run and has been starring on Chicago Fire for the last nine years. Now, after 10 seasons with the show, Jesse has decided to leave. Following the news of his character's departure, many wanted to learn more about the actor, including who he's married to.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO