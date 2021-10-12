CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott lauds Republican successes at East Texas event

By Robin Y. Richardson ryrichardson@ marshallnewsmessenger.com
panolawatchman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Texas is the kind of state where a young man can have his life broken in half and still rise up and be governor of this great state. That is the (breed) of opportunity that the State of Texas provides,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday, sharing the successes of the Lone Star State and Republican issues as he addressed a roomful of constituents at the annual Columbus Day dinner, hosted by the Harrison County Republican Women.

