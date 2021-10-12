CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State Capital Highlights: State climatologist: Texas getting hotter

By Gary Borders Texas Press Association
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state climatologist recently predicted that Texas will continue to get hotter and for longer periods of time during the next 15 years. In “Assessment of Historic and Future Trends of Extreme Weather in Texas, 1900-2036,” John Nielsen-Gammon predicted the average annual temperature in Texas will be three degrees warmer than the average from 1950-1999, and the number of 100-degree days could nearly double compared to 2000-2018.

