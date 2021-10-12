Voice of the New School: Freshman Class Officers
A new school year brings new SGA members. Students recently selected officials to represent their class and Southern University in mid-September of this year. SGA, and the Student Government Association, is made up of members of the student body who advocate for their student body by implementing activities, events, and innovative programs. The organization handles the challenges of student life, various departments on campus, as well as the countless concerns they listen to on the daily.www.southerndigest.com
