GLADEWATER — It was one of those games where you had an undefeated and state-ranked team on one side and on the other a winless team. The result went as one would expect. Beckville combined for 610 yards of total offense and held host Union Grove to 36 yards of total offense as the Bearcats — ranked No. 9 in 2A Division I — blew past the Lions 63-0 last Friday in Gladewater.