Ask anyone with student loans if this is something they wish was offered to them back in the day!. All seniors from a Schenectady County High School are doing the safety-school dance today after it was announced that every single one of the students in their '22 graduating class has at least one college willing to accept them tuition-free. Not a bad deal considering just how expensive college tuition is these days.

DUANESBURG, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO