Yes, there is another NLDS series, and it’s between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. Will the Braves get a sense of “home-field advantage” because each game of the series will air on TBS? Perhaps — and the Braves will need all the help they can get to slow down the Brew Crew’s mashers Christian Yelich and the red-hot Avisail Garcia.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO