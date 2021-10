Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Ludlowe High School senior and avid hockey fan John Vallillo has launched Chance To Play, a fully integrated program that exposes young urban kids to ice hockey. John has been a member of the high school varsity hockey team since he was a freshman, Vallillo currently serves as the captain of Ludlowe High School’s hockey team and plays center position. He is truly passionate about the sport and was disheartened to learn that hockey is not introduced to many schools in the inner cities surrounding his town due to the cost of the sport.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO