"The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed." (Washington) — After failing to show for a deposition on Thursday, the Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said it will move forward with criminal contempt proceedings against Trump ally and political strategist Steve Bannon.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO