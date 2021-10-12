VILDHJARTA
Eight years have passed since VILDHJARTA released a new record (the superb "Thousands Of Evils" EP), and the heavy music landscape has changed sufficiently that the Swedes' long-awaited full-length sounds every bit as contrary and otherworldly as its predecessor ("Måsstaden") did in 2011, despite the familiarity of their crushing, futuristic sound. Frequently dismissed as MESHUGGAH clones, VILDHJARTA only share some bare-bones rudiments with their fellow countrymen: most notably giant, seven-string riffs and a shared disdain for traditional time signatures. Dig deeper into this sprawling, 81-minute colossus and it becomes abundantly clear that VILDHJARTA have been steadily evolving as time has ticked inexorably on.www.blabbermouth.net
