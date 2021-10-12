CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

VILDHJARTA

BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight years have passed since VILDHJARTA released a new record (the superb "Thousands Of Evils" EP), and the heavy music landscape has changed sufficiently that the Swedes' long-awaited full-length sounds every bit as contrary and otherworldly as its predecessor ("Måsstaden") did in 2011, despite the familiarity of their crushing, futuristic sound. Frequently dismissed as MESHUGGAH clones, VILDHJARTA only share some bare-bones rudiments with their fellow countrymen: most notably giant, seven-string riffs and a shared disdain for traditional time signatures. Dig deeper into this sprawling, 81-minute colossus and it becomes abundantly clear that VILDHJARTA have been steadily evolving as time has ticked inexorably on.

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Resurgence"

The legendary Floridian death metal band MASSACRE has returned from the beyond. The seminal act's roster, past and present, has included musicians from bands such as KREATOR, DEATH, OBITUARY, NASTY SAVAGE, SIX FEET UNDER, DOWN BY LAW and more. Remarkably, the sheer number of musicians involved has exceeded a couple dozen. In recent years, core, longtime members Rick Rozz and Terry Butler have departed, and in certain cases the splits have been acrimonious, to say the least. In any event, a couple of members involved with the band's classic era (vocalist Kam Lee and bassist Michael Borders) have brought in new blood (drummer Brynjar Helgetun and guitarists Scott Fairfax, Rogga Johansson and Jonny Pettersson) to release the band's fourth album, "Resurgence". While the album doesn't reach the high watermarks set by the unit's infamous debut, it certainly will scratch the itch of many who are yearning for an authentic taste of late eighties, early nineties death metal glory.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

"A View From The Top Of The World"

DREAM THEATER's most recent album, 2019's "Distance over Time", showcased a band that was gracefully aging, three decades into its career. The record was a retreat from the grandiose prog ambitions of 2016's "The Astonishing". The final result was an infectiously heavy record that showed off strong musical chops while also being the group's most confident display of metallic power in the years since, a decade ago, Mike Mangini first sat behind the drum kit. There are no extreme diversions from that regained poise to be found on their newest record, "A View From The Top Of The World". Longtime fans who were pleased with the band moving in a more straightforward direction will once again find plenty of crunchy guitar riffs and immersive keyboards to submerge themselves in among tastefully integrated moments of progressive-metal flash.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BEHEMOTH Shares 'Bartzabel' Performance Video From 'In Absentia Dei'

BEHEMOTH set the world on fire when the Polish masters of black metal took an abandoned church in rural Poland to perform a worldwide stream event in the heart of the pandemic lockdown. After over a year since the show's premiere, "In Absentia Dei" returns on to a range of deluxe formats for fans to relive the danger and drama that took place on that fateful night in 2020. The live release will hit the shelves on December 17.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH To Release New Single 'The River Is Rising' On Friday

"The River Is Rising", the new single from SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS, will be released on October 22. A 33-second teaser video can be seen below. In the clip, guitarist Slash states: "This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks. And we also did the vocals live as well. So, the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment. And that's what we were going for." Vocalist Myles Kennedy adds: "This one's pretty much a live record, from my standpoint. You're just trying to kind of document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vildhjarta#Swedes#Meshuggah
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Shameless' Star Ricarlo Flanagan, 41, Dies From COVID-19

“Last Comic Standing” alum Ricarlo Flanagan has died at 41 after contracting COVID-19. His agent, Stu Golfman, confirmed his passing Monday night. Flanagan passed away over the weekend due to respiratory disease, Golfman told Variety. While he did not give further details about his demise, he said he was heartbroken by his death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes...
SMALL BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead At 22: “She Will Be Missed And Never Forgotten”

The singer was best known for her songs “Feelings” and “Inside”. R&B singer Emani 22 has died at the age of 22. She died on Monday, succumbing to injuries due to a “tragic accident” that occurred on Saturday morning, according to her manager Fred Green. She was best known for her tracks “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring Trippie Redd.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy