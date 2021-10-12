Maysville Football Game Canceled

Rye Cove High School announced on Wednesday afternoon they were canceling the remainder of the season for the varsity football team. " We have spent the last several days discussing our football program and its future. After much deliberation and discussion with our coaches, administration and community, we have arrived at the conclusion that we will finish the season in a Junior-Varsity only format. Due to the impact of Covid-19 on our upperclassmen, a number of injuries, and the age of our players, we feel this is the best decision for the future of our program and the health of our players. We want to assure the community, the Cumberland District, and our students that we will field a varsity football program and play a full season next year," said Rye Cove athletic director Michael Berry.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO