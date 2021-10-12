JROTC field day will bring cadets, community together

This Thursday, Oct. 14, the JROTC Giant Battalion will face physical and mental challenges at Marion’s Matter Park. Representatives from the Marion Police Department, Purdue University-Fort Wayne ROTC, along with recruiters from the U.S. Army, Indiana National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy will host a series of competitive events for JROTC cadets to complete. Nearly 100 cadets are likely to participate in this event.