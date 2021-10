Departing centre Kevin Naiqama delivered the perfect leaving gift with a brace of tries to help St Helens complete a hat-trick of Grand Final victories in Super League’s showpiece game of the season.The Fiji captain, who is returning to Australia after three years in Super League, scored a try in each half to help his side to a 12-10 win over Catalans Dragons in front of a crowd of 45,177 at Old Trafford.It was the second lowest attendance in the 24 years of the Grand Final but still welcome after the 2020 showpiece was played behind closed doors at Hull’s...

RUGBY ・ 11 DAYS AGO